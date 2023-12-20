Teenager found in sex trafficking investigation on 82nd Ave. in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A teenage girl was recently found as part of a sex trafficking investigation on NE 82nd Avenue in Portland by police officers.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12 during the evening, a young woman was seen standing on a street corner on NE 82nd Avenue and moments later, she was approached and picked up by a man in his car.

According to a statement by PPB, they were both stopped and detained by officers, who then learned the young woman was 16-years old and the man was 28-years-old.

The teen was taken into protective custody by police, while the man, identified as Juan Francisco Cueller-Montoya, was arrested and charged with Purchasing Sex with a Minor.

Police encouraged sex trafficking victims to call 911 or report tips to humantrafficking@police.portlandoregon.gov.

