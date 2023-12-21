1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on SR-14 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash on State Route 14 Wednesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. on westbound SR-14 near milepost 5. WSP says a 2007 Volvo S40 was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes when it struck a 2009 Mazda MX, then continued and hit a 2022 Volkswagen Passat. The crash caused the Mazda to hit a 2007 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Volvo, identified as 25-year-old Ryan M. Smith, of Vancouver, died at the scene. WSP says Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Two people in the Volkswagen were injured and taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is not known. WSP says no one was hurt in the Mazda or Toyota.

WSP says the driver of the Mazda, identified as 25-year-old Zion Farias Vasquez, of The Dalles, was charged with driving under the influence.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

