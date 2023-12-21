1 dead, 4 injured in crash on Astoria-Megler Bridge

CLATSOP CO. Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and four were injured in the Astoria-Megler Bridge crash Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.

Jean Ormiston, 81, of Ocean Park, WA was declared dead on the scene and two young passengers were taken to the hospital, one with major injuries. The operator of the other car and their passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicated an Acura driven by Ormiston crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and a Ford van collided head-on with the Acura.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though heavy area fog reduced visibility and may have been a contributing factor. It was also determined that Ormiston was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, though all other parties involved likely were.

Highway 101 was affected for about four hours during the on-scene investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.