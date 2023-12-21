Around the House NW
10 beagles ready for new home in Pacific Northwest after trip from Nebraska

Ten beagles traveled a long way this week to find a new home in the Pacific Northwest.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:49 AM PST
The beagles traveled from Omaha, Nebraska - an over 1,600 mile road trip. Some of them arrived in Portland on Wednesday, and some of them are up in Seattle staying with foster families until they find their forever homes.

Their trip was orchestrated by Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland, a volunteer organization devoted to rescuing and rehoming basset hounds and beagles in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa.

Organizers explain that those states are big on hunting and they also have puppy mills, as well as animal testing, so they say with those three factors put together it creates an abundance of unwanted beagles.

The group is relocating those pups to help them find their forever home this holiday season.

The dogs made their way up to the northwest on Wednesday in cars that were donated by Subaru and Nissan. The cars were stocked up with pet supplies so that the pups can arrive to their new foster homes fully prepared.

If you would like to inquire about adopting one of the beagles, click here.

