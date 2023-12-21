315 homeless people died in Multnomah County last year

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a number that encompasses the tragedy continuing to unfold on Multnomah County’s streets.

The 2022 Domicile Unknown Report was released Wednesday for the county and it found 315 people died in Multnomah County while experiencing homelessness.

This is the first year that the report is required to count death certificates that indicate if someone was unhoused. Typically the report only pulls data from the county medical examiner’s office.

Taking away the new data set, the medical examiner investigated 249 deaths of people experiencing homelessness. That is a 29 percent increase from the year before.

Dr. Paul Lewis, Deputy Health Officer for Multnomah County, helps investigate the data. He said each year the number of those dying on the streets continues to grow.

“We worried, ‘oh my god it’s a death every week’, then it was every two weeks,” Dr. Lewis said. “You don’t have to be a mathematician to know that we’re approaching one every day.”

Dr. Lewis said that the total number from the report is likely an understatement of how many people died while experiencing homelessness.

The report found drug overdoses, including Fentanyl were one the leading causes of death. Another was homicides, making up nearly one-quarter of the total number of homicides in the city of Portland for 2022. The other was traffic deaths. Jake Ausmus’ sister, Angela Casey Boyd, was one of 14 who were killed in traffic accidents.

“It’s been tough, every day we look to be stronger,” Ausmus said.

Ausmus and his wife attended Wednesday’s event announcing the findings of the report.

Boyd was crossing Southeast Powell Boulevard near Creston Park in April of 2022 when she was hit by a car. The driver sped off and Boyd later died from her injuries. Now Portland Police is looking for a gray Subaru they believe is responsible for hitting Boyd.

Ausmus and his family have been searching for answers over the last 19 months, trying to find the person responsible for taking the life of someone outgoing, artistic, and very successful.

“This event is pretty helpful to us to actually get some movement,” Ausmus said. “We’re really thankful as a family that they chose my sister to highlight in their report.”

Over the last year, Multnomah County has invested millions of dollars to help prevent more deaths of those experiencing homelessness. This includes expanding shelter services, responding more effectively to severe weather, and collaborating with the City of Portland on their efforts.

But all local leaders at Wednesday’s announcement said more still needs to be done.

“Every one of these persons is a brother, a sister, a mother, or a father,” Dr. Lewis said,

Thursday is the national day of remembrance for those who have lost their lives while experiencing homelessness. There will be an event near the corner of Northwest Couch and Northwest 6th Avenue to mark the day.

