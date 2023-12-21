Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

315 homeless people died in Multnomah County last year

It’s a number that encompasses the tragedy continuing to unfold on Multnomah County’s streets.
By Connor McCarthy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a number that encompasses the tragedy continuing to unfold on Multnomah County’s streets.

The 2022 Domicile Unknown Report was released Wednesday for the county and it found 315 people died in Multnomah County while experiencing homelessness.

This is the first year that the report is required to count death certificates that indicate if someone was unhoused. Typically the report only pulls data from the county medical examiner’s office.

Taking away the new data set, the medical examiner investigated 249 deaths of people experiencing homelessness. That is a 29 percent increase from the year before.

Dr. Paul Lewis, Deputy Health Officer for Multnomah County, helps investigate the data. He said each year the number of those dying on the streets continues to grow.

“We worried, ‘oh my god it’s a death every week’, then it was every two weeks,” Dr. Lewis said. “You don’t have to be a mathematician to know that we’re approaching one every day.”

Dr. Lewis said that the total number from the report is likely an understatement of how many people died while experiencing homelessness.

The report found drug overdoses, including Fentanyl were one the leading causes of death. Another was homicides, making up nearly one-quarter of the total number of homicides in the city of Portland for 2022. The other was traffic deaths. Jake Ausmus’ sister, Angela Casey Boyd, was one of 14 who were killed in traffic accidents.

“It’s been tough, every day we look to be stronger,” Ausmus said.

Ausmus and his wife attended Wednesday’s event announcing the findings of the report.

Boyd was crossing Southeast Powell Boulevard near Creston Park in April of 2022 when she was hit by a car. The driver sped off and Boyd later died from her injuries. Now Portland Police is looking for a gray Subaru they believe is responsible for hitting Boyd.

Ausmus and his family have been searching for answers over the last 19 months, trying to find the person responsible for taking the life of someone outgoing, artistic, and very successful.

“This event is pretty helpful to us to actually get some movement,” Ausmus said. “We’re really thankful as a family that they chose my sister to highlight in their report.”

Over the last year, Multnomah County has invested millions of dollars to help prevent more deaths of those experiencing homelessness. This includes expanding shelter services, responding more effectively to severe weather, and collaborating with the City of Portland on their efforts.

But all local leaders at Wednesday’s announcement said more still needs to be done.

“Every one of these persons is a brother, a sister, a mother, or a father,” Dr. Lewis said,

Thursday is the national day of remembrance for those who have lost their lives while experiencing homelessness. There will be an event near the corner of Northwest Couch and Northwest 6th Avenue to mark the day.

If you’d like to read the full report, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly shooting in parking lot at Washington Square Mall
Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Washington Square Mall parking lot
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
Deputy facing a dozen charges after his OnlyFans is discovered
Deputy arraigned on a dozen charges following OnlyFans discovery
Cast member Jon Heder participates in a panel discussion in Pasadena , Calif. on Sunday, Jan....
Napoleon Dynamite star helps unveil new way to give at Washington Sq. Mall
Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Man, woman, dog killed in Multnomah County shooting

Latest News

Oregon released an audit Wednesday of Measure 110, the controversial state law that...
Measure 110 audit finds serious lack of accountability, slow roll out of services
It’s a number that encompasses the tragedy continuing to unfold on Multnomah County’s streets.
315 homeless people died in Multnomah County last year
A man and a woman, as well as a dog, are dead after a shooting in Multnomah County early...
Man, woman, dog killed in Multnomah County shooting
FILE
Vancouver passes Short-Term Rental ordinance; Goes into effect Jan. 2024