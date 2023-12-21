Attempted carjacking at McMinnville Walmart thwarted by man carrying pistol, police say

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - An attempted carjacker in a Walmart parking lot in McMinnville was stopped in his tracks when the would-be victim pulled out a handgun, according to police.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19 around 11:25 a.m., a man was loading items into his car when another man, holding a large knife, approached him and demanded his car keys, according to police.

Fearing for his life, the victim drew a handgun he had holstered on his hip and pointed it at the attempted carjacker, who then ran away.

Officers arrived on the scene and started searching for the subject, who they learned had left some luggage behind. One piece of luggage had a tag on it with the subject’s name. So officers were able to get a photograph of the subject and then found that person standing near the Panda Express restaurant on the other side of Hwy 99W.

He was taken into custody without incident and then interviewed, during which he admitted to his involvement in the attempted carjacking, according to police.

During the investigation, officers viewed video surveillance footage and an officer eventually found a piece of clothing near the WinCo Foods store that the subject ditched while fleeing the area. An officer on scene also learned that a bystander had found a large knife in the parking lot and had picked it up, not knowing it was involved in the carjacking incident.

The subject was identified by police as 22-year-old Aaron J. Quiocho of Beaverton. Quiocho allegedly told police he had been dropped off in McMinnville by a family member because they did not want him at their house in Beaverton anymore, and said he planned to take the victim’s car so he could go back to the family member’s house.

Quiocho faces charges of Robbery in the First Degree, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Attempted Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle..

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.