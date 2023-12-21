Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit

A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.(NASA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Everyone is in the holiday spirit this season, including a cluster of stars in space.

A new image posted Tuesday by NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its official name of NGC 2264.

The cluster of stars looks like a Christmas tree, including pine needles, lights, and even a tree topper.

NASA says NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars, ranging in age from about 1 million to 5 million years old.

NASA says the cluster includes stars that are both smaller and larger than the Sun. Some of the stars are as large as seven times the size of the Sun.

The cluster is in our Milky Way and is about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Victims identified in Boring shooting
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
KPTV file image
Name released of man found dead, burning on Vancouver sidewalk
Astoria Bridge
Astoria Bridge reopens after deadly crash
Derek Welter, old booking photo
Man arrested, accused of killing 34-year-old woman in Scappoose

Latest News

FILE - Vin Diesel poses during the premiere of Fast and Furious 8, in Paris, April 5, 2017. ...
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
FILE - Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case
A bathroom renovation at a historical theatre revealed a little piece of history in the rubble.
Theatre owner returns lost wallet to family 65 years later
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
A woman is dead after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood
One shot at Lloyd Center