Driver, motorcycle rider killed in crash in Vancouver

Two people were killed in a crash in Vancouver on Wednesday evening.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:26 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were killed in a crash in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and car on Northeast 72nd Avenue, near the intersection of Northeast 101st Street.

Once at the scene, deputies say they found the driver of the car, as well as the motorcycle rider, dead. Neither have been identified at this time.

Several other passengers inside the car were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

