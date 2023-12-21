Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Electric scooter rental company Bird files for bankruptcy

FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.
FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.(wmtv)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bird -- an electric scooter rental company found in many U.S. cities -- has filed for bankruptcy protection this week.

The Chapter 11 filing will reportedly allow the company to sell its U.S. assets in the next three to six months.

Bird was founded in 2017 and went public in 2021.

It called itself the largest micro-mobility operator in North America.

The e-scooter company was one of the fastest startups to ever reach a billion-dollar valuation.

At its peak, Bird is said to have operated scooter and bicycle-sharing operations in 350 cities worldwide.

But Bird’s losses piled up as the company focused more on growth and market share than profitability.

The company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in September after Bird admitted it had overstated its revenue for the past two years.

The bankruptcy filing does not involve Bird Canada or Bird Europe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly shooting in parking lot at Washington Square Mall
Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Washington Square Mall parking lot
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
Deputy facing a dozen charges after his OnlyFans is discovered
Deputy arraigned on a dozen charges following OnlyFans discovery
Cast member Jon Heder participates in a panel discussion in Pasadena , Calif. on Sunday, Jan....
Napoleon Dynamite star helps unveil new way to give at Washington Sq. Mall
Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Man, woman, dog killed in Multnomah County shooting

Latest News

Oregon released an audit Wednesday of Measure 110, the controversial state law that...
Measure 110 audit finds serious lack of accountability, slow roll out of services
The number of those dying while experiencing homelessness at a record high
315 homeless people died in Multnomah County last year
It’s a number that encompasses the tragedy continuing to unfold on Multnomah County’s streets.
315 homeless people died in Multnomah County last year
A man and a woman, as well as a dog, are dead after a shooting in Multnomah County early...
Man, woman, dog killed in Multnomah County shooting
FILE
Vancouver passes Short-Term Rental ordinance; Goes into effect Jan. 2024