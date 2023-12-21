Around the House NW
Gresham man convicted for 1978 Alaska murder

A man who was arrested three years ago for the murder of an Alaskan 16-year-old was convicted on Tuesday.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:53 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was arrested three years ago for the murder of an Alaskan 16-year-old was convicted on Tuesday.

Don McQuade was arrested in 2019 from his home in Gresham after a 40-year cold case led detectives to his door.

In Jan. 1978, Anchorage teenager Shelly Connolly was found dead off a highway after being raped, strangled and beaten. She was last seen alive at an Anchorage bar, and later a restaurant, in early January of 1978.

Two women found her dead in an embankment down a nearby highway where investigators found she had been sexually assaulted and murdered.

Forty years ago there wasn’t enough evidence to bring anybody to trial and the case went cold until 2019.

With new technology investigators were able to land on a new suspect, Donald McQuade, who was living in the Portland metro area in 2019, where McPherron said he coordinated with the Gresham Police Department. Together they were able to use McQuade’s DNA from discarded cigarettes to put him at the scene of the crime.

“So,” McPherron said, “we were pretty confident this was a viable suspect.”

For three years McQuade awaited trial, and when it came in early December, his attorney’s argued the evidence wasn’t sufficient.

“Don McQuade did not rape Shelly Connolly. Don McQuade did not murder Shelly Connolly.”

McQuade’s brother, Richard, doesn’t believe Don is guilty.

“I know he’s innocent,” Richard said, “He’s lived a full life. He’s raised a family. He’s never been mean. Bottom line is he didn’t do it. Someone else did it.”

While he maintains his brothers innocence, he expresses empathy for Shelly.

“She was 16-years-old. God rest her soul.”

Out on bail and living with his wife and mother and father in law for the last several years, McQuade left an Alaskan court room in handcuffs, convicted of murder on Tuesday.

“I’m glad we finally got it done and we were able to get a conviction.”

