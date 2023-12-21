Around the House NW
‘Hand grenade’ found near McMinnville school turns out to be dog poop bag dispenser

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:18 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog poop bag dispenser caused quite the scare at a middle school in McMinnville on Monday.

The McMinnville Police Department says officers responded to Patton Middle School at about 10:35 a.m. after what appeared to be a hand grenade was seen in the grass field near the running track, which is away from any school buildings.

Officers secured the area and began communicating with the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad. The bomb squad used a drone to take close-up pictures of the item without going near it.

SEE ALSO: Pregnant dog found abandoned in SW Washington, gives birth to 11 puppies

After looking at the photos, officers determined the item was actually a dog waste bag dispenser that was made to look like a hand grenade.

The dispenser was removed from school property and school activities returned to normal.

