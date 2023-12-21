Hey Love’s ‘Sleigh Love’ celebrates Festivus and the holiday season
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Popular Portland bar, Hey Love, is celebrating the holiday season with décor and a festive seasonal menu called “Sleigh Love.” Guests will be able to enjoy a Festivus celebration December 21, and the seasonal décor through the end of the year.
To learn more about Hey Love’s “Sleigh Love” and Festivus celebration click here.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.