Meals On Wheels People builds community at dining centers across Portland metro

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Every Monday and Wednesday at the Luepke Center in Vancouver, dozens of people meet for the first time or catch up and laugh over coffee and a hot meal.

“It gives us someplace to go and feel wanted and feel like we belong,” Guy Kirchgatter said.

Kirchgatter and his mom said they look forward to mingling with other visitors and volunteers every week because they both say aging can feel isolating.

“It helps a whole bunch! And the people here are so nice, always,” Kirchgatter said. “They go out of their way to help us do whatever we need to do.”

Meals On Wheels People helps foster an environment where people know they’re welcomed and accepted at their dining centers.

During the holiday season, operations director Jody Grant said these connections can be even more important.

“Social isolation is an epidemic in the world today and especially in this country, so places like this are great for that kind of camaraderie,” Grant said. “The peer-to-peer interactions really help people get vital. You’ll also see this, like, very healthy competition of who’s the healthiest which is really encouraging to each other.”

Evelyn Hallett is a Meals On Wheels People volunteer.

“If I didn’t have this, I would be isolated,” Hallett said.

Grant said they couldn’t make these lunches happen without generous donors and volunteers like 98-year-old Hallett who said she loves volunteering and thinks other people should do it too.

“Just presenting the music, getting the music together, getting the people going!” she said, laughing. “Putting on acts and doing things for them and bringing happiness to them. Music is such a great thing for them.”

