Measure 110 audit finds serious lack of accountability, slow roll out of services

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Secretary of State released an audit Wednesday of Measure 110, the controversial state law that decriminalized the possession of small amounts of drugs. That law was designed to expand access to treatment services statewide, but the report finds that various challenges remain.

“In the first year of the grants — two-thirds of the way through the initial grant term — providers reported spending just over a third of grant funds amid difficulty hiring staff and other obstacles,” wrote the auditors. “It also remains unclear if OHA will have enough data to demonstrate Measure 110′s effectiveness by the end of 2025, five years after the measure passed.”

According to the report, Oregon has handed out an estimated $261 million in grants for drug recovery and treatment since Measure 110 was approved in November of 2020. All that money comes from cannabis tax revenue.

The report found that behavioral health resource networks, the grant recipients, have been slow to ramp up new services, with many citing difficulties in hiring staff.

In a dozen Oregon counties, networks failed to provide measure 110 services during a three-month period last spring. During that same period, another five counties served fewer than 15 people, according to auditors.

The report also highlighted that $1.7 million had been spent on the 24-hour hotline that is a resource for getting addiction help.

In fact, they only received 577 calls, or about one per day, costing an average of $7,000 per call. That data covers the time from February 2021 when the law was implemented through November. FOX 12 investigates found that an obstacle facing those needing to access the hotline is that the phone number to obtain services is not printed on the citation handed out to those possessing small amounts of drugs.

The hotline is being administered through a new organization, based out of Boston, with a contract worth $2.8 million for services over the next year.

One of the biggest take aways from the report is that there is a serious lack of accountability and data gathering. Auditors explicitly questioned whether the Oregon health authority will be able to gather enough data to demonstrate measure 110′s effectiveness by the end of 2025, when the next audit is due.

The Oregon health authority provided a statement to KPTV that reads in part: “We agree with each of the audit’s recommendations. OHA staff are committed to presenting the legislature with a plan to report Measure 110 outcome metrics, better report on staffing in Measure 110 funded programs, improve the consistency of data collection, identify gaps in care and barriers to service in each county, and continue to improve the Measure 110 grantmaking process.”

