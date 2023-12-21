Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Numerals ‘2024′ arrive in Times Square in preparation for New Year’s Eve

Days before the countdown to 2024 in Times Square begins, the seven-foot-tall numerals made their debut on Broadway. (AP Video by Joseph B. Frederick)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s beginning to look a lot like New Year’s Eve in New York.

The numerals “2024″ were delivered Wednesday to Times Square for its famous street party to ring in the New Year.

Organizers said the lighted display arrived in the famous square following a coast-to-coast road trip covering more than 2,800 miles (4,500 kilometers).

After being tested out Wednesday, they’ll remain on display through Friday for people to see and photograph up close.

“Like every good Broadway show, we have dress rehearsals, so we want to get them out,” explained Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. “We want to test them out, make sure that they work.”

The numerals will then be raised atop One Times Square, where they’ll light up when the ball drops to mark the beginning of 2024.

Teresa Hui, a Brooklyn resident who was among those on hand for Wednesday’s ceremonial arrival, said she comes out every year despite her general aversion for the tourist mecca.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” she said. “As a local, we try to avoid this place like the plague.”

“It’s a tradition. I do it every year,” Renell Grant, a Harlem resident, echoed. “Why? I am starting off the New Year with hope, joy, love, good perspectives.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly shooting in parking lot at Washington Square Mall
Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Washington Square Mall parking lot
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
Deputy facing a dozen charges after his OnlyFans is discovered
Deputy arraigned on a dozen charges following OnlyFans discovery
Cast member Jon Heder participates in a panel discussion in Pasadena , Calif. on Sunday, Jan....
Napoleon Dynamite star helps unveil new way to give at Washington Sq. Mall
Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Man, woman, dog killed in Multnomah County shooting

Latest News

Oregon released an audit Wednesday of Measure 110, the controversial state law that...
Measure 110 audit finds serious lack of accountability, slow roll out of services
The number of those dying while experiencing homelessness at a record high
315 homeless people died in Multnomah County last year
It’s a number that encompasses the tragedy continuing to unfold on Multnomah County’s streets.
315 homeless people died in Multnomah County last year
A man and a woman, as well as a dog, are dead after a shooting in Multnomah County early...
Man, woman, dog killed in Multnomah County shooting
FILE
Vancouver passes Short-Term Rental ordinance; Goes into effect Jan. 2024