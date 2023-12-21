One shot at Lloyd Center

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One victim has been found after officers responded to a shooting in a Lloyd Center parking garage on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect(s) fled before officers arrived.

The male victim sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Due to this, the Portland Police Bureau’s Enhanced Community Safety Team is picking up the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

There are no traffic impacts at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.