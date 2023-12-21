Oregon City police seek help finding missing, endangered teen

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Tyler Shoop, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, at about 10:30 p.m., at Clackamette Park. Police say he rode away from his caregiver on a scooter with another teen.

Police say Shoop has medical conditions which require medication.

Shoop is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black flat-billed hat. He was last seen riding a “stunt scooter.”

Anyone with information about Shoop’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.