Oregon City police seek help finding missing, endangered teen

Tyler Shoop
Tyler Shoop(Oregon City Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Tyler Shoop, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, at about 10:30 p.m., at Clackamette Park. Police say he rode away from his caregiver on a scooter with another teen.

Police say Shoop has medical conditions which require medication.

Shoop is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black flat-billed hat. He was last seen riding a “stunt scooter.”

Anyone with information about Shoop’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.

