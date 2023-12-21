Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Persistent fog and clouds Thursday

12-21-23
12-21-23(KPTV)
By Drew Reeves
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:03 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning!

This morning we have areas of dense fog developing through the Willamette Valley and areas of central and eastern Oregon. Many of us will start with areas of dense fog and low clouds for the day, and that fog is likely to be more persistent than what we saw yesterday. The sun will be shining in the Cascades! But, here at valley level expect a gray day with the sun unlikely to show.

Friday morning we see the return of rain. Expect more steady rain early, which will then break apart to scattered showers that dwindle through the afternoon. We should get some sun breaks mixed in with the occasional shower for the afternoon into the evening. This will also see the return of some mountain snow. It will be brief, but the system should drop about 4-8″ of snow at our ski resorts before things dry up.

Temperatures remain mild over the next few days in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday should be a beautiful day with some morning clouds and lots of afternoon sunshine.

Christmas Eve is Sunday and we’re likely to be a bit cooler that day. Temperatures drop into the low 40s for our high. The day should start dry, but it looks like Christmas Eve evening we have the chance for some showers or light rain. Light showers could continue on Christmas Day and into the middle of next week. Temperatures will also warm back into the upper 40s and low 50s. This warmer system is likely to just bring rain showers to the mountain again as well.

Overall, this continues to be a very mild weather pattern with a mix of dry and showery days. There is no sign of lowland snow or ice through next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Man, woman, dog killed in Multnomah County shooting
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
KPTV file image
Police investigating after burning body found on downtown Vancouver sidewalk
Astoria Bridge
Astoria Bridge reopens after deadly crash
Derek Welter, old booking photo
Man arrested, accused of killing 34-year-old woman in Scappoose

Latest News

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (12/20)
Portland's Forecast
Gloomy, gray, & foggy Thursday ahead; rain returns Friday morning
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/20)
7-day forecast
Foggy morning, sunny afternoon