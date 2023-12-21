Persistent fog and clouds Thursday

Good morning!

This morning we have areas of dense fog developing through the Willamette Valley and areas of central and eastern Oregon. Many of us will start with areas of dense fog and low clouds for the day, and that fog is likely to be more persistent than what we saw yesterday. The sun will be shining in the Cascades! But, here at valley level expect a gray day with the sun unlikely to show.

Friday morning we see the return of rain. Expect more steady rain early, which will then break apart to scattered showers that dwindle through the afternoon. We should get some sun breaks mixed in with the occasional shower for the afternoon into the evening. This will also see the return of some mountain snow. It will be brief, but the system should drop about 4-8″ of snow at our ski resorts before things dry up.

Temperatures remain mild over the next few days in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday should be a beautiful day with some morning clouds and lots of afternoon sunshine.

Christmas Eve is Sunday and we’re likely to be a bit cooler that day. Temperatures drop into the low 40s for our high. The day should start dry, but it looks like Christmas Eve evening we have the chance for some showers or light rain. Light showers could continue on Christmas Day and into the middle of next week. Temperatures will also warm back into the upper 40s and low 50s. This warmer system is likely to just bring rain showers to the mountain again as well.

Overall, this continues to be a very mild weather pattern with a mix of dry and showery days. There is no sign of lowland snow or ice through next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.