Person dragged by MAX train in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was dragged by a MAX train in Beaverton Thursday morning, according to TriMet.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a TriMet incident at the Beaverton Transit Center, located on Southwest Lombard Avenue. TVF&R says a person was found hurt after an incident involving a MAX train. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their current condition is not known.

TriMet says the person was wearing a long coat and had exited the train. As the doors were closing, the person put their coat into the door at the last minute. The coat became stuck and the person was pulled along the platform.

“Our thoughts go out to the individual and hope that they will be okay and make a full recovery,” TriMet said in a statement.

Firefighters are on scene treating a patient who was injured in incident involving a Trimet Max train in Beaverton. The patient is being transported to a local trauma center by our partners at @AMR_Social #pdxalerts pic.twitter.com/iW91shzgG9 — TVF&R (@TVFR) December 21, 2023

MAX Red and Blue lines were disrupted due to the police response. Just before 11:30 a.m., TriMet reported that the line was back to regular service to the Beaverton Transit Center, but riders should continue to expect some delays.

