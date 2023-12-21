Around the House NW
Person dragged by MAX train in Beaverton

Authorities on scene of TriMet incident in Beaverton
Authorities on scene of TriMet incident in Beaverton(Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was dragged by a MAX train in Beaverton Thursday morning, according to TriMet.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to a TriMet incident at the Beaverton Transit Center, located on Southwest Lombard Avenue. TVF&R says a person was found hurt after an incident involving a MAX train. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their current condition is not known.

TriMet says the person was wearing a long coat and had exited the train. As the doors were closing, the person put their coat into the door at the last minute. The coat became stuck and the person was pulled along the platform.

“Our thoughts go out to the individual and hope that they will be okay and make a full recovery,” TriMet said in a statement.

MAX Red and Blue lines were disrupted due to the police response. Just before 11:30 a.m., TriMet reported that the line was back to regular service to the Beaverton Transit Center, but riders should continue to expect some delays.

