Rainy start Friday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The bonus sunshine we’re getting through central and eastern Portland is bumping temperatures up into the 50s this afternoon. There’s just enough dry east wind coming through the Gorge to clear things up over there. Areas stuck under that dense fog though, like Hillsboro, have remained in the low 40s. The North Coast and spots south of Portland have also been stuck in the gray Thursday afternoon.

We’ll see cloud cover increasing overnight ahead of the cold front that arrives Friday morning. Fog will likely stick around for areas still in it this afternoon. Morning rain will break into showers around midday. Clouds and precipitation will clear up in the afternoon and we should see plenty of sunshine in the second half of the day. The system will be cold enough for snow in the Cascades, but we’re not expecting much more than a few inches of accumulation since the precipitation looks light. Models are pointing to around a quarter of an inch of rain, max, in the valleys.

Saturday will be a beautiful, mostly sunny day! Shower chances return Sunday and the entire week of Christmas as weak, warm systems bring us rain from time to time. Unfortunately, these systems look too mild for more snow at the ski resorts, so it’ll be back to rain in the Cascades. Bad for folks wanting to play in the snow, good for folks traveling over the passes for the holidays.

High temperatures will be back in the low 50s after Christmas. Our warm December trend continues.

