Saving Grace Maternity Home offers safe haven to Wash. Co. moms, babies

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County nonprofit offers a safe haven to pregnant women who are facing domestic violence, homelessness and drug addiction.

Jennifer Karp-Sizemore is the executive director of Saving Grace Maternity Home and has seen nearly 75 moms come through over the years - women from all around the country, often finding them through Google.

“Yesterday I got a phone call from South Carolina asking if we had a place for girls. I believe one of our girls came from Georgia and we’ve had people from Vegas, California,” Karp-Sizemore said.

One resident, 29-year-old Michaelah, came to Save Grace after a cross-country move.

“I was in a situation, pregnant with my son, and, I had my 4-year-old daughter, and it was a situation that I feel like wasn’t favorable for myself or for them,” Michaelah said. “I’ve been able to breathe since I’ve been here and just have had so much help and love and support and grace.”

Michaelah said she’s also noticed a difference in her daughter since moving in.

“She’s learning and growing in the process,” Michaelah said. “So I think that she’s really set up for success by me being here as well.”

Along with having their own bedrooms, free meals and supplies for their babies, women living at the house are expected to follow certain rules.

“We are a clean home, no drugs, no alcohol, no smoking of any kind,” Karp-Sizemore said. “They are required to do 20 hours of either work, school or volunteer work each week. They are required to do chores.”

The home has staff on site 24 hours a day, who make sure the women can get to their appointments, Karp-Sizemore said.

“If they have a job that’s further than the radius that we drive, we get them to the MAX station and we pick them up when they get off.”

Another way they’re helping women prepare for the future: everyone pays a monthly fee to live there, and later, they get it all back.

“So we save that for them and give that to them when they move out,” Karp-Sizemore said. “So they have a little chunk of money to get a place or a car or whatever they need when they leave.”

Moms can stay at Saving Grace until their babies are a year old. But often, they come back to visit.

“We become the ones that they turn to when they need help, or if they have a question about what they want to do with their lives,” Karp-Sizemore said. “They come to us, we’re their family.”

And this family is one that prides itself on showing love, and accountability.

“Having people that are going to love on you, but also having people that are, you know, going to support you and call you out when you need to be called out and help you to really grow,” Michaelah said.

They also have an extra room they keep open for emergency situations. Karp-Sizemore said they’ve received calls in the middle of the night from local police, hoping to drop off a woman needing a safe place to stay after leaving an unsafe situation.

For Michaelah, this holiday season is a reason to celebrate. She has a new job, a new baby, and the new year is looking bright.

“I feel like I’m more sure about my future and where I’m going and where my kids will be and what I want for them,” Michaelah said. “I say, by the time I’m 30, I’m going to be able to buy my kids a home. So, I’m going to be in my own home and raising my kids - basically being financially and spiritually, emotionally, mentally successful and stable.”

