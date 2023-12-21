Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:38 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toyota is recalling about 1 million vehicles over a potential problem with the passenger air bag.

The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as well as the Lexus RX350 and ES250 types.

The model years are between 2020 and 2022.

Toyota says the occupant classification system sensor in the recalled vehicles could short circuit.

The sensor helps identify whether the person sitting in the front passenger seat is an adult or a child based on weight.

Toyota says because of the possible glitch, the air bag may not deploy in certain kind of crashes when it should.

Toyota will notify owners of the recalled vehicles by the middle of February.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly shooting in parking lot at Washington Square Mall
Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Washington Square Mall parking lot
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Man, woman, dog killed in Multnomah County shooting
KPTV file image
Police investigating after burning body found on downtown Vancouver sidewalk
Cast member Jon Heder participates in a panel discussion in Pasadena , Calif. on Sunday, Jan....
Napoleon Dynamite star helps unveil new way to give at Washington Sq. Mall

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Woman shot in Troutdale, police looking for suspect
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell...
Biden denounces Trump as ‘doubling down’ on support for insurrection
Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Israel uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City as cease-fire talks gain momentum
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’