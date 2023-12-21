Vancouver passes Short-Term Rental ordinance; Goes into effect Jan. 2024

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver City Council voted unanimously Monday after a public hearing to adopt a Short-Term Rental ordinance, the city announced Wednesday.

The ordinance will go into effect Jan. 17, 2024, and will start with a 24-month pilot period to allow the city to assess the regulation’s impacts and effectiveness, and determine any needed changes.

SEE ALSO: Lego is officially making a set based on this famous house in Portland

Previously, the city’s Land Use and Development Code only allowed STRs in residential zones under the bed-and-breakfast rules. In September 2021, the city council asked city staff to research STRs in Vancouver and ways they are impacting the city.

“Over the last two years, the project team worked with the Council, Planning Commission and broader community to develop STR regulations that strike a balance between community housing needs and housing affordability with individual property rights, as well as creating a permit process to enable tracking of STRs and for individual complaints to be responded to,” the city said in their announcement.

Once the new ordinance comes into effect in January, people running STRs must obtain a $50 business license and a $250 Short-Term Rental permit.

Current STR owners in city limits will be notified and given information on how to comply with the new permitting process. Due to the anticipated initial surge of applications, people will have until Feb. 15 to apply for a permit.

SEE ALSO: Lego is officially making a set based on this famous house in Portland

Vancouver development review manager Jason Nortz said the new regulations allow the city to make sure all STRs comply with city and state laws.

“The regulations give us the ability to inspect any STR to ensure it complies with all regulations,” Nortz said.

The city said they will continue to monitor how STRs are impacting the long-term rental market and housing prices, as well as how STRs affect noise, trash and public safety concerns.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.