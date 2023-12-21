Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Vancouver passes Short-Term Rental ordinance; Goes into effect Jan. 2024

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver City Council voted unanimously Monday after a public hearing to adopt a Short-Term Rental ordinance, the city announced Wednesday.

The ordinance will go into effect Jan. 17, 2024, and will start with a 24-month pilot period to allow the city to assess the regulation’s impacts and effectiveness, and determine any needed changes.

SEE ALSO: Lego is officially making a set based on this famous house in Portland

Previously, the city’s Land Use and Development Code only allowed STRs in residential zones under the bed-and-breakfast rules. In September 2021, the city council asked city staff to research STRs in Vancouver and ways they are impacting the city.

“Over the last two years, the project team worked with the Council, Planning Commission and broader community to develop STR regulations that strike a balance between community housing needs and housing affordability with individual property rights, as well as creating a permit process to enable tracking of STRs and for individual complaints to be responded to,” the city said in their announcement.

Once the new ordinance comes into effect in January, people running STRs must obtain a $50 business license and a $250 Short-Term Rental permit.

Current STR owners in city limits will be notified and given information on how to comply with the new permitting process. Due to the anticipated initial surge of applications, people will have until Feb. 15 to apply for a permit.

SEE ALSO: Lego is officially making a set based on this famous house in Portland

Vancouver development review manager Jason Nortz said the new regulations allow the city to make sure all STRs comply with city and state laws.

“The regulations give us the ability to inspect any STR to ensure it complies with all regulations,” Nortz said.

The city said they will continue to monitor how STRs are impacting the long-term rental market and housing prices, as well as how STRs affect noise, trash and public safety concerns.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly shooting in parking lot at Washington Square Mall
Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Washington Square Mall parking lot
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
Deputy facing a dozen charges after his OnlyFans is discovered
Deputy arraigned on a dozen charges following OnlyFans discovery
Cast member Jon Heder participates in a panel discussion in Pasadena , Calif. on Sunday, Jan....
Napoleon Dynamite star helps unveil new way to give at Washington Sq. Mall
Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Man, woman, dog killed in Multnomah County shooting

Latest News

Oregon released an audit Wednesday of Measure 110, the controversial state law that...
Measure 110 audit finds serious lack of accountability, slow roll out of services
The number of those dying while experiencing homelessness at a record high
315 homeless people died in Multnomah County last year
It’s a number that encompasses the tragedy continuing to unfold on Multnomah County’s streets.
315 homeless people died in Multnomah County last year
A man and a woman, as well as a dog, are dead after a shooting in Multnomah County early...
Man, woman, dog killed in Multnomah County shooting