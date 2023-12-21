Victims identified in Boring shooting

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The deaths are being investigated as a double homicide and the victims have been identified as Brian L. Rolen, 46, and Diane M. Psaros, 43. The suspect, who took his own life is identified as Lawrence N. Peters, 54.

A man and a woman, as well as a dog, are dead after a shooting in Multnomah County early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the 8200 block of Southeast Cottrell Road, just near the line of Clackamas County. The sheriff’s office confirmed there was a shooting but did not provide any other details including if anyone was hurt or a description of the suspect.

The scene here just expanded after a live rifle round was spotted on the road.



Neighbors in the area received a reverse 911 call earlier this morning but that shelter in place order has been lifted.



Still awaiting information from police. @GreshamPolice and @MultCoSO on scene. pic.twitter.com/hypuJiSW3m — Amal Elhelw (@byamalelhelw) December 20, 2023

Neighbors in the area received a reverse 911 right after deputies arrived to the scene. The shelter in place was lifted 6:15 a.m.

Hours after the incident, at around 3:30 p.m. police released a statement confirming the deaths.

Police said while they were investigating the shooting, Clackamas deputies attempted to pull over a white van near SE 98th Avenue and SE Minuteman Way in Clackamas. When the driver refused to stop the deputies chased them. Then deputies heard a gunshot and after the van came to a stop, they discovered the driver, a man, was dead.

Investigators believe the driver was involved with the shooting on SE Cottrell Road, saying the victims and the driver knew each other.

Police did not provide any further information as the investigation was ongoing, but said there was no longer a threat to the public.

