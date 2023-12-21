Washington Co. deputies, police officers, fire crews hold active shooter drill

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office held their Annual Active Threat Response Training at Sherwood High School.

Alongside them were 165 fire and police officers with Beaverton Police Department, Sherwood Police Department, Tualatin Police Department, Tigard Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Providence Healthcare Security, to prepare in the event of an active threat to a school or a crowd of people.

“We put the safety of the community over the safety of the officers which changes the tactics that they choose, and they are going to take a lot more risk,” said John Crecelius with WCSO.

SEE ALSO: Riding TriMet will be free on New Year’s Eve

WCSO say during their early years of training, law enforcement focused primarily on tactics to stop the suspect, but now evolved to include fire and medical services.

“If we just focused on stopping the bad guy, that’s not the end of the problem for law enforcement and medical. We want rapidly - want to transition to getting trauma patients or people who have been injured out of the situation and into the hospital,” Crecelius said.

Wednesday’s scenario consisted of an active shooter on the second floor on campus. WCSO says the more exposure officers can get, the better they can apply principles.

SEE ALSO: Lego is officially making a set based on this famous house in Portland

WCSO says they receive active threat calls often and until they know otherwise, calls must be treated as the real deal.

“If we treat them as they’re fake or this can’t be real, that kind of mindset, someone can get hurt,” Sgt. Danny DiPietro said. “So, we need to go through and make sure that we determine calls that some are swatting or something similar, that they’re fake, we need to ensure that they are.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.