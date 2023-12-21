Around the House NW
Woman shot in Troutdale, police looking for suspect

File photo of police lights.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:15 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was shot and injured at a Troutdale business on Wednesday evening.

Around 9 p.m., Multnomah County police were called out to a Troutdale business in the 3100 block of Southwest 257 Drive for a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital and her condition is unknown.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. If anyone has information about this incident, they’re asked to contact the MCSO Tip Line at 503-988-0560. Reference case number 23-54443.

