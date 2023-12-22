Around the House NW
2 overdose in Washington Co. Jail; Depty, inmate give live-saving CPR

FILE
FILE(HNN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A deputy and an inmate at the Washington County Jail helped save the lives of two other people who overdosed while in custody Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 4:30 p.m., an inmate told a deputy that two other inmates were unconscious and not breathing in the recreation area.

The deputy immediately began CPR on one of the unconscious inmates, and the reporting inmate began CPR on the other.

More deputies and medical responders arrived soon after. Along with CPR, the deputies also administered four doses of Naloxone each to the unconscious inmates, the sheriff’s office said. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is carried by all deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they found pills with one of the unconscious inmates, which they think are fentanyl.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Jail Investigator is looking into where the drugs came from. From their initial investigation, they believe the pills may have been brought in by another person.

