Attempted car theft in Salmon Creek caught on camera

Police are investigating attempted car thefts in Salmon Creek, with those attempts being caught on camera.
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALMON CREEK Wash. (KPTV) - Police are investigating attempted car thefts in Salmon Creek, with those attempts being caught on camera.

Mark Bolen said when he returned to his apartment after a trip to the grocery store Thursday morning, he discovered his girlfriend’s car windows were smashed.

“The car right next to her, both Hyundai’s, their car had been smashed in as well,” Bolen said. “We noticed one of our neighbors had a camera outside. We went to her and asked if she got it on video. She said yes, we sure did.”

The camera caught a silver Hyundai coming into the parking lot just before 4 a.m., with two men jumping out of the back seat through the windows. They walk over to the two cars, where they can be heard breaking the windows.

“We see them pop the glass on both cars,” Bolen said. “One guy gets into the car next to ours for, I don’t know, ten minutes or so. Another guy as well gets into my girlfriend’s car. It was wild. We just watched them. One guy was  pacing back and forth. It looked like they were trying to steal the cars.”

Bolen said thankfully they weren’t able to take the cars and it seems like nothing was taken from inside the vehicles, but it did cost hundreds in repairs.

He said they did file a police report and they handed the footage over to authorities, hoping the suspects get caught.

“I’m glad more people are getting cameras and the cameras are getting better,” Bolen said. “By talking with neighbors I think we can protect ourselves better. You know, just be safe and we’re watching.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

