Crews battle two-alarm fire at Hood River building supply store

A large, fast-moving fire has burned multiple buildings at a building supply store in Hood River early Friday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - A large, fast-moving fire has burned multiple buildings at a building supply store in Hood River early Friday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at Gorge Building Supply, located 755 Frankton Road. Hood River Fire & EMS says multiple 911 callers reported the fire was spreading quickly.

West Side Fire District crews arrived first to the scene and found fast-moving fire in several buildings. Due to the size of the buildings and fire, a second alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

An Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office investigator has responded to determine the cause and origin of the fire. There is no damage estimate available at this time.

No injuries were reported. People should continue to avoid the area so crews can work safely.

West Side Fire District was helped by units from Hood River Fire & EMS, Wy’East Fire District, Cascade Locks Fire, Parkdale Fire, Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, as well as Klickitat County White Salmon and Bingen Fire.

