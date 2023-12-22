Crews respond to fire at Hood River building supply store

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple agencies have responded to a fire at a building supply store in Hood River.

Cascade Locks Fire and EMS posted on Facebook at about 2:24 a.m. that their crews and other Hood River County fire agencies were responding to a fire at Krieg Millwork & Building Supply at 755 Frankton Road.

People are being asked to avoid the area so firefighters can work safely and extinguish the fire.

