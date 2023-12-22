Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Crews respond to fire at Hood River building supply store

File photo
File photo(Live 5)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple agencies have responded to a fire at a building supply store in Hood River.

Cascade Locks Fire and EMS posted on Facebook at about 2:24 a.m. that their crews and other Hood River County fire agencies were responding to a fire at Krieg Millwork & Building Supply at 755 Frankton Road.

People are being asked to avoid the area so firefighters can work safely and extinguish the fire.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Names released of victims in suspected murder-suicide in Boring
Walmart McMinnville
Attempted carjacking at McMinnville Walmart thwarted by man carrying pistol, police say
Authorities on scene of deadly crash
Driver, motorcycle rider killed in crash in Vancouver
A woman is dead after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood
One shot at Lloyd Center
File
1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on SR-14 in Vancouver

Latest News

The City of Salem is putting out a warning about a “cranky” owl.
Officials warn of 'cranky' owl at Salem park
Man stabbed at least 12 times
Man accused of Washougal stabbing appears in court
Caught on camera: attempted car thefts
Attempted car theft in Salmon Creek caught on camera
A man accused of stabbing another man more than a dozen times had his first court appearance...
Man accused of Washougal stabbing appears in court
Police are investigating attempted car thefts in Salmon Creek, with those attempts being...
Attempted car theft in Salmon Creek caught on camera