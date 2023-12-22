Dry and mostly sunny Saturday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We got about a third of an inch of rain in Portland as a cold front pushed through Friday morning. Now we’re seeing sun breaks and very spotty showers, although a couple have been pretty robust. Mark mentioned he got stuck in some heavy rain and hail in Northeast Portland on his way into the station this afternoon. Another couple showers are possible overnight, but conditions should mainly dry out. Temperatures will be cool tonight, bottoming out in the low to mid 30s.

The wet weather today did deliver some snow to the Cascades, but not much. I’m seeing about 2 inches up at Timberline Lodge, and maybe an inch around Skibowl (as of 3 p.m.)

We’ll kick off tomorrow with some patchy fog and clouds, then mostly sunny skies will follow. Enjoy the dry conditions, because we’ve got showers or rain in the forecast Christmas Eve through midweek. Christmas actually looks like the wettest day with the steadiest rain, otherwise it’s just brief showers from time to time. We’ll dry out at the end of next week, but there’s a slight shower chance Thursday/Friday as a cut-off low develops off the north California coast.

Besides a slick spot or two through the mountain passes tomorrow morning and a slight chance for some freezing rain or minimal snow in the Gorge Christmas morning, I don’t foresee any weather-related travel headaches this weekend.

