Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Free Christmas Eve dinner, celebration open for anyone in need

Free Christmas dinner
Free Christmas dinner(Unsplash | Unsplash)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:03 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Potluck in the Park is hosting a free, open-to-all Christmas dinner for the 29th year in partnership with the Portland Art Museum.

At noon on Christmas Eve, anyone can enter the Museum’s Fred and Suzanne Fields Ballroom to join the activities.

“We are thrilled to be able to keep bringing some joy every Christmas to a lot of people who don’t always see much joy,” said dinner coordinator David Utzinger. It’s important to us that our guests feel they are special. We put a lot of effort into making this dinner special for them at Christmas.”

The event will run until 3 p.m., with more than 250 volunteers who will help feed and give gifts to over 1000 guests.

“Anyone and everyone in need is welcome, as is anyone just without friends or family to spend the holiday with.” Utzinger said.

A small, all-volunteer nonprofit, Potluck in the Park goes to great lengths to create an atmosphere for Christmas Dinner that is warm and inviting in what is already a beautiful space.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Names released of victims in suspected murder-suicide in Boring
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
KPTV file image
Name released of man found dead, burning on Vancouver sidewalk
Astoria Bridge
Astoria Bridge reopens after deadly crash
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Lego is officially making a set based on this famous house in Portland

Latest News

Man stabbed at least 12 times
Man accused of Washougal stabbing appears in court
Caught on camera: attempted car thefts
Attempted car theft in Salmon Creek caught on camera
A man accused of stabbing another man more than a dozen times had his first court appearance...
Man accused of Washougal stabbing appears in court
The Longest Night
The Longest Night: Vancouver community gathers in remembrance