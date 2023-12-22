Free Christmas Eve dinner, celebration open for anyone in need

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Potluck in the Park is hosting a free, open-to-all Christmas dinner for the 29th year in partnership with the Portland Art Museum.

At noon on Christmas Eve, anyone can enter the Museum’s Fred and Suzanne Fields Ballroom to join the activities.

“We are thrilled to be able to keep bringing some joy every Christmas to a lot of people who don’t always see much joy,” said dinner coordinator David Utzinger. It’s important to us that our guests feel they are special. We put a lot of effort into making this dinner special for them at Christmas.”

The event will run until 3 p.m., with more than 250 volunteers who will help feed and give gifts to over 1000 guests.

“Anyone and everyone in need is welcome, as is anyone just without friends or family to spend the holiday with.” Utzinger said.

A small, all-volunteer nonprofit, Potluck in the Park goes to great lengths to create an atmosphere for Christmas Dinner that is warm and inviting in what is already a beautiful space.

