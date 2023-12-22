Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

The Longest Night: Vancouver community gathers in remembrance

Across the country Thursday night, events were held in remembrance of those who have lost their lives while experiencing homelessness.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Across the country Thursday night, events were held in remembrance of those who have lost their lives while experiencing homelessness.

Several candlelight vigils were held throughout the evening across the Portland metro area, including in Vancouver where a group of several dozen gathered in front of the Saint Paul Lutheran Church.

The group wrote names of more than 40 individuals on a white board, who they said died in 2023 while experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Names released of victims in suspected murder-suicide in Boring
Sabrina Cox
Multnomah County deputies seek help locating prisoner who escaped custody at OHSU
KPTV file image
Name released of man found dead, burning on Vancouver sidewalk
Astoria Bridge
Astoria Bridge reopens after deadly crash
The Cullen House featured in the Twilight movies.
Lego is officially making a set based on this famous house in Portland

Latest News

Free Christmas dinner
Free Christmas Eve dinner, celebration open for anyone in need
Man stabbed at least 12 times
Man accused of Washougal stabbing appears in court
Caught on camera: attempted car thefts
Attempted car theft in Salmon Creek caught on camera
A man accused of stabbing another man more than a dozen times had his first court appearance...
Man accused of Washougal stabbing appears in court