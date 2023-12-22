The Longest Night: Vancouver community gathers in remembrance

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Across the country Thursday night, events were held in remembrance of those who have lost their lives while experiencing homelessness.

Several candlelight vigils were held throughout the evening across the Portland metro area, including in Vancouver where a group of several dozen gathered in front of the Saint Paul Lutheran Church.

The group wrote names of more than 40 individuals on a white board, who they said died in 2023 while experiencing homelessness.

