Man accused of killing Scappoose woman pleads not guilty to charges

SCAPPOOSE Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of killing a Scappoose woman was denied bail on Thursday and court documents revealed new, graphic details about the tragic scene.

On Tuesday, sometime after 2:30 p.m., Rhiannon Meyer’s mom called 911 saying her daughter was stabbed.

A Scappoose police officer at the scene interviewed Meyer’s mother who explained Derek Welter was homeless and Meyer was letting him shower and do laundry at the house. Meyer’s mother noted he was “acting weird” and couldn’t form sentences.

Those court documents said Meyer was in the kitchen when Welter allegedly jumped on top of her and began stabbing her with what Meyer’s mom described as a switch blade knife.

They go on to describe Meyer’s mom jumping on Welter to stop him while Meyer tried getting away. Meyer only made it to the front door where she collapsed. That’s when documents state that Welter drove off in his truck.

When police arrived, they performed CPR, but medics declared Meyer dead at the scene.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said an Oregon State Trooper spotted Welter driving in the area near Gunners Lake Main-line. They said he tried reversing to leave but was cornered by state troopers at a dead-end road. OSP SWAT surrounded Welter’s car, eventually taking Welter into custody at gunpoint after a few hours.

Kasey Satchell is one of Meyer’s friends and said she’s in shock after this devastating loss.

“Her out of all people. It’s still unbelievable,” she said. “She was the most genuine, honest, most caring person you’d ever meet.”

Derek Welter appeared in court virtually Thursday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Welter’s pretrial hearing is set for December 28 at 1:30 p.m.

