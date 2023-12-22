Man accused of Washougal stabbing appears in court

WASHOUGAL Wash. (KPTV) - A man accused of stabbing another man more than a dozen times had his first court appearance on Wednesday.

FOX 12 spoke with a friend of the man who remains in the hospital, after authorities learned he was stabbed more than a dozen times. The friend said he is always willing to help anyone. So, in his greatest time of need, the community is rallying to help him.

The attacked man was Justin Samuel, who friends said is always willing to lend a hand.

“The first time I ever met him, I got a flat tire,” Tessa Journagan, a friend of Samuel’s said. “I called my stepdad, and he goes let me call a guy I know and I bet you he’ll be here in just a few minutes, Not even 10-15 minutes later, he proceeded to fix my flat tire.”

She said they have been good friends ever since, and she was shocked to hear about what happened to Samuel last Tuesday in Washougal.

“He had a punctured spleen, a collapsed lung, he had multiple stab wounds,” Journagan said.

Washougal police said on Dec. 12th just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing on Main Street near 29th Street in Washougal.

Police found 27-year-old Samuel and rushed him to the hospital.

Investigators said the woman who lives at the house told officers she had a previous relationship with 40-year-old Cody Slot from out of state.

She agreed to return a ring Slot had given her, and put it in her mailbox for Slot to pick up.

She said she went inside to check on her daughter, when she came back outside, she saw Slot and Samuel, and said she yelled for Slot to get off of Samuel, then Slot drove away.

Investigators said the hospital told them, Samuel had been “stabbed at least 13 times.”

Detectives said Samuel told them he doesn’t know Slot, but he and the woman had contacted Slot regarding returning the ring.

Now, Slot has since been taken into custody and appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder with premeditation and assault.

Samuel’s friends said they are hoping to return the many favors he has given them, by helping him during his long road to recovery ahead.

“A fundraiser event for him at Rae’s Coffee and Food in Powell Butte. We’re going to have some vendors show up that are actually donating items to do a silent raffle,” Journagan said. “Thankfully, he’s been able to keep in high spirits.”

If you’d like to help in any way, the fundraiser at Rae’s Coffee is planned for January 6th. You can also check out the GoFundMe fundraiser here.

