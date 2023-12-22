Around the House NW
Man, officers involved in Hillsboro deadly shooting identified

Hillsboro Police Department HPD
Hillsboro Police Department HPD(KPTV Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - The man and officers involved in a deadly shooting on Sunday were identified by the Hillsboro Police Department.

On Sunday morning, Hillsboro officers were called out to an apartment near the 7900 block of Northeast Miriam Way. They had reports of a woman trapped inside her apartment with a man she had a restraining order against.

See Also: Man accused of violating restraining order, threatening woman shot, killed by Hillsboro police

The man involved was identified as 28-year-old Christopher William Andrews, from Hillsboro, who was previously arrested and convicted for domestic violence against the woman. A Washington County Judge had given Andrews a court order not to have any contact with the woman who was trapped in her apartment.

The officers, identified as Sufyan Sher and David Bonn, tried to rescue the woman after a “considerable time negotiating with Andrews”, the Beaverton Police Department said. During the rescue both officers shot Andrews, who died as a result.

The woman had only minor injuries and neither officer was hurt. Sher and Bonn, who have worked at the police department for 8 and 11 years respectively, were placed on critical incident leave.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details have been released at this time.

