Officials warn of ‘cranky’ owl at Salem park

The City of Salem is putting out a warning about a “cranky” owl.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:21 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Salem is putting out a warning about a “cranky” owl around Bush’s Pasture Park, and the message is bringing up old memories.

In a Facebook post, earlier this week, the city says it received a report of an owl getting close to people walking in Bush’s Pasture Park. The post says the sightings seem to be in the evening, just as the sun sets.

The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife says the owl is likely defending its territory, and noted that it’s breeding season for both Barred and Great Horned Owls right now, so they’re more likely to be aggressive this time of year.

“If you are concerned about the possibility of an owl attack, we recommend wearing hats or using an umbrella. Other options are to wear a helmet or avoid walking in the area,” ODFW said. “Always give wildlife space.”

ODFW recommends calling 541-757-4186 if you experience an aggressive encounter with an owl.

Back in 2015, a Barred Owl attacked at least four runners in that same park. No one was seriously hurt. The story made national headlines, and even inspired a local brewery to name a beer “Attack Owl IPA.”

