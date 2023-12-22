Oregon Humane Society waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs next week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is celebrating the last week of the year by waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs.

OHS says there are currently close to 100 dogs and puppies at their Portland and Salem campuses.

“I can’t think of a better way to begin 2024 than with a new four-legged best friend,” says Eleena Fikhman, OHS Director of Adoptions. “Dogs bring so much joy and unconditional love to our lives, and giving a dog in need a home is one of the most heartwarming things you can do.”

The promotion kicks off on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, and runs through Dec. 31.

Adoptions at the Salem campus are done on a walk-in basis. In Portland, adoptions are done by appointment when you submit a questionnaire for a specific dog; or visit the shelter and submit via the OHS lobby kiosk.

