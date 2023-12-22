Around the House NW
Oregon Zoo welcomes pair of critically endangered Amur tiger brothers

Amur tiger Dmitri.
Amur tiger Dmitri.(Photos by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two beautiful Amur tigers who are brothers have joined the Oregon Zoo.

Brothers Luka and Dmitri were welcomed to the zoo this week. The zoo says the 18-month-old big cats are settling in well and have already begun venturing outside to explore.

“We’re so happy to have Luka and Dmitri here,” said Amy Hash, who oversees the zoo’s tiger habitat. “They’re curious and playful and seem to be enjoying their new surroundings. Luka is calm and sweet, and Dmitri is a bit feistier.”

Amur tiger Luka.
Amur tiger Luka.(Photos by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)

The tigers were born in Minot, North Dakota in 2022. The zoo says though the brothers look very similar, the easiest way to tell them apart is by their distinct markings. Dmitri, for example, has a V-shaped stripe over his left eye.

“Tiger stripes are unique to each individual, similar to our fingerprints,” Hash said.

Amur tigers are at serious risk of extinction, the zoo says, with only around 500 believed to remain in their native range.

The Oregon Zoo has been a Tiger Conservation Campaign partner since 2012, supporting efforts to restore tiger populations through research, counter-poaching measures and human-tiger coexistence efforts across their range countries.

