Portland police arrest nine shoplifters
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested nine people who were caught shoplifting in the Jantzen Beach Center and Hayden Meadows Square on Thursday.
The people arrested were:
Ryan L. Poffenberger, 37, Theft in the First Degree, warrants
Dylan J. Bongiovanni, 27 Burglary in the Second Degree
Alexander D. Doe, 30, Theft in the Second Degree
Idda J. Kamuhanda, 46, of Portland, Theft in the Second Degree
Haylie C. Emerson, 22, of Vancouver, Theft in the Second Degree
Dawnia R. Murphy, 51, of Vancouver, Theft in the Third Degree
Justin R. Vigue, 30, Theft in the Third Degree
Amber J. Martinez, 33, Theft in the Third Degree
Elliott D. Hudson, 40, Theft in the First Degree
One stolen car and around $3000 was recovered in the process.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.