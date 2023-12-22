Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Portland police arrest nine shoplifters

Portland police arrest 9 shoplifters
Portland police arrest 9 shoplifters(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested nine people who were caught shoplifting in the Jantzen Beach Center and Hayden Meadows Square on Thursday.

The people arrested were:

Ryan L. Poffenberger, 37, Theft in the First Degree, warrants

Dylan J. Bongiovanni, 27 Burglary in the Second Degree

Alexander D. Doe, 30, Theft in the Second Degree

Idda J. Kamuhanda, 46, of Portland, Theft in the Second Degree

Haylie C. Emerson, 22, of Vancouver, Theft in the Second Degree

Dawnia R. Murphy, 51, of Vancouver, Theft in the Third Degree

Justin R. Vigue, 30, Theft in the Third Degree

Amber J. Martinez, 33, Theft in the Third Degree

Elliott D. Hudson, 40, Theft in the First Degree

One stolen car and around $3000 was recovered in the process.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Names released of victims in suspected murder-suicide in Boring
Walmart McMinnville
Attempted carjacking at McMinnville Walmart thwarted by man carrying pistol, police say
Authorities on scene of deadly crash
Driver, motorcycle rider killed in crash in Vancouver
A woman is dead after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood
One shot at Lloyd Center
File
1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on SR-14 in Vancouver

Latest News

Sheriff: Driver flees early morning fiery crash in Troutdale
Sheriff: Driver flees early morning fiery crash in Troutdale
Two separate shootings have occurred this week at malls in Portland.
Two mall parking lot shootings this week
A person was dragged by a MAX train in Beaverton Thursday morning, according to TriMet.
Person dragged by MAX train in Beaverton
The Oregon Humane Society is celebrating the last week of the year by waiving adoption fees...
Oregon Humane Society waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs next week