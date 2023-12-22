Portland police arrest nine shoplifters

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested nine people who were caught shoplifting in the Jantzen Beach Center and Hayden Meadows Square on Thursday.

The people arrested were:

Ryan L. Poffenberger, 37, Theft in the First Degree, warrants

Dylan J. Bongiovanni, 27 Burglary in the Second Degree

Alexander D. Doe, 30, Theft in the Second Degree

Idda J. Kamuhanda, 46, of Portland, Theft in the Second Degree

Haylie C. Emerson, 22, of Vancouver, Theft in the Second Degree

Dawnia R. Murphy, 51, of Vancouver, Theft in the Third Degree

Justin R. Vigue, 30, Theft in the Third Degree

Amber J. Martinez, 33, Theft in the Third Degree

Elliott D. Hudson, 40, Theft in the First Degree

One stolen car and around $3000 was recovered in the process.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.