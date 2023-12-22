Public defender shortage leaves victims, suspects without justice in Multnomah Co.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The public defender crisis in Multnomah County has been ongoing for over a year, leaving defendants without counsel and victims waiting for justice.

Emily McKnight is one of many people who are waiting for a public defender to be assigned to her case.

In the early morning of Nov. 1, her son’s Hyundai Elantra was stolen from her home on Southeast 51st Avenue.

Portland police say later that day, officers spotted the car near Northeast 102 and Halsey Street, but the car sped off. After the car was eventually stopped police said the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Hannah Stiner, bailed from the car and ran.

“It had been in a police chase where they said they had to use spike strips,” McKnight said. “Finally with a pit maneuver, they were able to get the car.”

Officers said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the Hyundai, which was damaged in the stop.

Stiner was arrested and charged, but PPB said Stiner was released and arrested again over the weekend on suspicion of committing similar crimes, and then released again.

Now McKnight says she’s frustrated with Multnomah County court and the lack of public defenders.

On Thursday morning, McKnight sat through court via live stream waiting for Stiner to be appointed counsel for her case. She said she saw a case from 2022 that still hadn’t been assigned a defender.

“I was in agony, just watching because there was felony case after felony cases,” McKnight said. “I waited for our case to arrive, there were no public defenders.”

Every week, District Attorney Mike Schimidt releases a list of cases that have been dismissed by the court. last week, 14 cases were dismissed. In the week prior, 26 cases were dismissed.

DA Schmidt released the following statement:

“For nearly every defendant without counsel, there are one or more victims awaiting justice. Over a year into this crisis, many are still waiting for their day in court, while others have seen their cases dismissed altogether. This sends a message to crime victims in our community that justice is unavailable and their harm will go unaddressed. It also sends a message to individuals who have committed crimes that there is no accountability, while burning through scarce police and prosecutor resources. Every day that this crisis persists presents an urgent and continuing threat to public safety.”

A few weeks after the McKnights’ car was stolen, their second car was broken into. McKnight says her son Parker, who is autistic, had his car just the way he needs it.

“Out of every other car I’ve tried to drive from more than an hour or two, my back starts killing me,” Parker said.

Stiner is due back in court Feb. 8, 2024 in hopes a public defender will be assigned. If so, Stine will be arraigned Feb. 29.

