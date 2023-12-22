Rainy start Friday, drier & sunnier by afternoon

Good morning!

We’re starting the day with areas of fog early on once again. There are spots of dense fog through the Willamette Valley. But by the time many people are heading out the door or starting their work day, we will see the arrival of rain this morning. We expect steadier rain early, then scattered showers as we get closer to the afternoon. Moving into this evening, we expect drier conditions with just a shower chance. Some sun breaks are likely today as well. Most models indicate that we will receive 0.258″ of rain or less today. Temperatures should climb into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow looks like it will be a beautiful start to the Christmas weekend. Some clouds and fog will arrive early in the morning and then we will see a mostly sunny day. The dry weather continues into the start of Christmas Eve, but by midday the chance of very light showers returns. Not much rain is expected on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day through the middle of next week will feature several wet systems passing through, bringing light rain at time. These systems should be warmer and are likely to bring mostly rain to the mountains. Temperatures after Christmas will be back to the low 50s.

Christmas Travel: We know many of you will be heading out for your holiday travels today or this weekend, and overall conditions look good. If you are traveling through the Cascade passes, you will likely encounter wintry weather starting later today. Around midday today to midday tomorrow, roads are likely to accumulate snow, though large amounts are not expected. Government Camp should receive somewhere around 4-8″. Roads should be clearer by midday tomorrow. Your only other chance of some wintry weather could be in the Gorge Sunday evening, with a slight chance of some snowfall. It looks like it will amount to less than 1″ though. Other roads should be bare for the holiday weekend, but if you are driving through the coast range or in higher elevations, note that there could be some icy spots early tomorrow morning after today’s rainfall.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.