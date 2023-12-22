Around the House NW
‘Sensory Room’ at PDX gives travelers peaceful place to de-stress

To help people relax while traveling in one of the busiest times of year, Portland Airport has a sensory room for passengers who are feeling overwhelmed.
By Connor McCarthy
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - To help people relax while traveling in one of the busiest times of year, Portland International Airport has a sensory room for passengers who are feeling overwhelmed.

Located in Concourse D, the Sensory Room was initially designed to help travelers with anxiety and autism have a more enjoyable trip.

Allison Ferre, a spokesperson for the Port of Portland, said the room is also open to people who are feeling stressed and need a quiet space to recuperate.

“PDX is a place for everyone and it’s important to meet the needs of travelers,” Ferre said. “They have a wide variety of needs and the sensory room is one way to meet that.”

The room offers a range of calming stimuli through the use of special light and interactive lighting. Ferre said airports across the country are starting to create similar spaces. These airports include Seattle-Tacoma and Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airports.

“It was important to create that space just for anyone that needs it, particularly kids, who might just need a quiet space to take a break,” Ferre said.

Passenger Jossett Hanson said she used the room last month for a quiet place to relax before her flight.

“It’s nice to get away, especially if there are crying babies around,” Hanson said. “It’s nice to kind of tuck away.”

If you do have to hit the skies this year and are feeling overwhelmed, traveler Connie Calber said she tries to stay in this mindset.

“Everyone is doing their best, everyone is stressed, everyone is flying, or in a hurry,” Calber said. “Just assume everyone is doing their best.”

