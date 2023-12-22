Around the House NW
Shauna mixes up yummy Christmas cocktail

Shauna Parsons went to Orenco Station Grill in Hillsboro to get a simple recipe for a Christmas cocktail that you can make at home.
By Shauna Parsons
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:01 AM PST
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the final weekend before Christmas and if you’re looking to toast the holiday, you’re in luck! Shauna Parsons went to Orenco Station Grill in Hillsboro to get a simple recipe for a Christmas cocktail that you can make at home.

White Chocolate Peppermint Martini

  • 2oz peppermint vodka
  • 1oz white creme de cocoa
  • 1oz white chocolate liqueur

Combine ingredients in shaker and pour over ice. Enjoy!

Gabe Chavez, owner of Orenco Station Grill, says you can elevate the drink by adding a candy cane rim on your glass. Just crush some candy canes and dip the rim of your glass into something sticky like simple syrup or even marshmallow cream, then dip the rim in your crushed candy canes.

