Shauna mixes up yummy Christmas cocktail

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the final weekend before Christmas and if you’re looking to toast the holiday, you’re in luck! Shauna Parsons went to Orenco Station Grill in Hillsboro to get a simple recipe for a Christmas cocktail that you can make at home.

White Chocolate Peppermint Martini

2oz peppermint vodka

1oz white creme de cocoa

1oz white chocolate liqueur

Combine ingredients in shaker and pour over ice. Enjoy!

Gabe Chavez, owner of Orenco Station Grill, says you can elevate the drink by adding a candy cane rim on your glass. Just crush some candy canes and dip the rim of your glass into something sticky like simple syrup or even marshmallow cream, then dip the rim in your crushed candy canes.

