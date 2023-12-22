Around the House NW
Sheriff: Driver flees early morning fiery crash in Troutdale

Downed power line and pickup truck engulfed in flames
Downed power line and pickup truck engulfed in flames(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:19 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver fled the scene of a fiery crash in Troutdale early Friday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 12:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash in the 29400 block of Southeast Stark Street, near Yoshida’s Garden View Estate.

The sheriff’s office says a pickup truck hit a power pole near the Stark Street Bridge. The crash knocked down powerlines on the pickup truck, which eventually caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene before authorities arrived and has not been found.

Portland General Electric reported a small outage due to the crash. Crews will be on scene to fix the downed power pole.

