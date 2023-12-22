Wrestling teams grapple for victory in championship tournament at Clark Co. fairgrounds

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - The largest wrestling tournament in southwest Washington, the Pac Coast Wrestling Championships, is happening this weekend at the Clark County fairgrounds.

R.A. Long High School freshman Kadin Arhold said, “It’s crazy, it’s insane, I was not expecting this many people actually tonight.”

A decades-long tradition with a major facelift.

Lars Michaelson, a Bremerton senior said, “Yeah, when you see a lot of mats, you think, ‘Oh, shoot. This looks like a big deal.’”

Jake Wilcox is the Pac Coast Wrestling Championships tournament director for a second year.

“It’s probably the biggest wrestling tournament in the history of southwest Washington,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox is also the head wrestling coach at Evergreen High and an Air Force veteran who graduated from Fort Vancouver High in 1996.

“The sport of wrestling drove me through boot camp, it drove me through a divorce, it got me through all the hard stages of my life, and this is my way of giving back to the sport of wrestling,” Wilcox said.

The ‘girl dad’ made sure both genders could get in the game. More than 130 girls’ and boys’ teams from 80 schools in Washington and Oregon are grappling with the joyful challenge of 12 mats under one roof for two glorious days with thousands of eyes of all ages in the fairground stands.

Niah Cassidy, a Union High School senior, competed in three of the some 2,000 matches on day one.

“I think being a good sport is such a good thing and that’s kind of the role I want to set for the younger generation,” Cassidy said. “When I was a kid, there wasn’t that many people who wrestled, and especially not a lot of girls who wrestled, so I think it’s really cool to see how much the sport is growing, especially for girls.”

One hundred bouts an hour delivers a whole lot of spiritual power in the ring.

Evergreen H.S. senior Kadence Burleson said, “I never expected wrestling to push you as hard as it does and seeing everyone else together, pushing each other, working, blood, sweat, tears all the time to be the best.”

Day two of the Pac Coast Wrestling Championships continues Friday at 10 a.m. with the finals set for 5 p.m.

