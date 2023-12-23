Christmas weekend travel outlook: easy valley driving, but trickier in Gorge and Cascades

A wet cold front moved through today with steady morning rain followed by some “aggressive” afternoon showers. I drove through a downpour that included hail on the way to work and I even see a few lightning strikes touched down around Stayton earlier. Now those showers are mainly gone and the weather looks real quiet in the lowlands through much of next week. First, this forecast works well for all areas west of the Cascades. The rain showers Sunday will be very light, but that rain Christmas Day will be steady and accompanied by a cold easterly wind in the eastern half of the Portland metro area

One very weak system dies as it passes overhead Sunday, thus the few light showers. But then here’s the view from our GRAF model at 4pm Christmas Day

A few items to note. Over the weekend a cooler (but not COLD) airmass sets up east of the Cascades and a chilly east wind returns through the Columbia River Gorge. Notice it’s near freezing as precipitation falls east of the mountains and in the Gorge Christmas Day. Even Portland is only around 40 degrees with that rain and cold east wind. Notice a warmer south wind is arriving south of Portland too. That mix of salmon, purple, and blue around Mt. Hood and the Gorge is because warmer air is moving in overhead, turning snow to freezing rain or ice pellets (sleet) in spots. Temperatures will be very marginal for sticking snow during the daytime on I-84. For freezing rain to freeze on pavement during the day, temperatures need to be down to 30 degrees or lower. That seems unlikely at river level on Christmas Day so this is what I’m seeing

Our GRAF model forecasts some spots of freezing rain, again above river level, on Christmas Day.

In the Cascades, roads should be reasonable after tonight’s 4-6″ snow melts tomorrow afternoon and Sunday

Except for that cold air trapped in the Gorge, we’re in a mild pattern through the weekend. That means good road conditions north and south along I-5, plus through the Coast Range

By the way, this mild and “meh” pattern will most likely continue through the end of the year/month. We had one cool upper-level trough pass through today with the mountain snow and cool valley showers, another one swings by on Monday. But notice the bulk of that system remains offshore. All of next week we’ll see a persistent upper-level high over the western half of North America.

Not much change even next Thursday

That big trough offshore on Thursday most likely splits, leaving us mainly dry heading into New Year’s weekend. This is a classic wintertime El Niño pattern. In fact look at this explainer graphic we used in the fall; looks familiar doesn’t it?

That’s it for this evening, have a great Christmas weekend! I’ll be back at work Tuesday.

