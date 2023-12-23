Community remembers Scappoose woman stabbed to death

SCAPPOOSE Ore. (KPTV) - Friday night, those who knew Rhiannon Meyer gathered at the Wig Wam Tavern, where she used to work, to remember their friend who was taken too soon.

“We needed to honor her and try to get some community healing,” Brandy Shultz said. “She would light up anybody’s day. She would be there for anybody at the drop of a hat.”

See Also: Man accused of killing Scappoose woman pleads not guilty to charges

Genuine, always putting others first, and caring are just a fraction of the ways people describe Meyer.

“She had the sweetest, most kind loving soul,” Melissa Goodfellow said. “She never cared about herself. She always cared about other people. She was just amazing because she loved people.”

The 34-year-old was stabbed to death on Tuesday. Derek Lee Welter was arrested in connection.

Court documents said Welter was homeless and Meyer was letting him shower and do laundry in her house. Meyer was allegedly in the kitchen when Welter jumped on top of her and began stabbing her with what Meyer’s mom described as a switch blade according to court documents.

Meyer’s mom allegedly tried to stop Welter, but court documents said he took off in his truck.

When police arrived, they performed CPR, but medics declared Meyer dead at the scene.

Friday night, those who knew her came together for a vigil, placing candles in paper bags with hearts cut out of the side.

“The plan is hopefully we have enough bags to make it from here all the way to her house,” said Shultz. “It was a life taken way too soon. She could have done so much more if she was still here.”

See Also: Family of missing woman disputes PPB determination of no ‘foul play’

Her friends say they want people to remember Meyer for all the good she did in her life as they try to make sense of the unthinkable.

“Heavenly father must have needed her more up there than we did down here,” Goodfellow said. “She did her work down here. That is the only thing that has been giving me some solace and some peace.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.