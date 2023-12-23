Family of missing woman disputes PPB determination of no ‘foul play’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - All around Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park near Old Town, missing person posters hang on light posts and trees with the name and face of 28-year-old Wilma Acosta.

Nearly one month ago, Acosta was reported missing after she didn’t return home from a night out at the bars in Old Town. Her phone was found at the Japanese-American Historical Plaza but she could not be located.

Since then, family and friends have been desperately looking for her. Acosta’s mother, Wilma C. Acosta, said her daughter did not struggle with her mental health and she was looking forward to starting a new job at Kaiser Permanente after moving to Portland from San Jose, California.

“She was very happy,” Acosta said. “She just bought a Dalmatian dog, she got the car she wanted, a Jeep. She had appointments to go on vacation in two weeks.”

Standing in front of city hall Friday, Acosta’s families and friends demanded Portland Police do more in their search. Michael Lopez, Acosta’s brother, would like to see more resources dedicated to the bureau’s missing person unit.

“I’m not anti-police, I’m pro-police, I back the blue,” Lopez said. “Nothing against that. The woman out here, my sister, there needs to be more help out here.”

Lopez said he would have never thought he and his family would be in this situation, looking for his sister who just moved to Portland to start the next chapter in her life.

“It feels like anyone can be in this,” Lopez said. “You never know when to expect it or see it.”

Portland Police said their initial investigation found videos of Acosta leaving Dixie’s Tavern shortly after 2 a.m. and then walking towards the Willamette River. Investigators said she walked up to the seawall but it’s unclear what happened after.

They believe Acosta had suicidal ideations and depression which they noted in their initial media release. Lopez said he and his family strongly dispute this assertion.

“Someone stopped her from point A to Point B,” Lopez said. “She was on her way home. I know that. It’s just getting the proof of that. Let’s say they are accurate. I don’t see dive teams out to go under and search.”

To help find answers, Acosta’s family reached out to the United Justice group. The group was created by the families of five women who went missing and were found dead around the metro area this year.

Melissa Smith, mother of Kristin Smith, said their mission is to help other families in similar situations as their own.

“I know we can only do so much, we’re going to fight right alongside this family and we will be heard,” Smith said.

Smith also said meeting Acosta’s family for the first time Friday was even more important to her. Friday is the one-year anniversary of when she filed a missing person’s report for her daughter.

“We have a person of interest in our case for these girls and I have made it known, I’m not giving up,” Smith said. “I will fight until my death until I have justice for my daughter and if I have to come out here to help these other families and be heard. So be it. We’re doing it we’re not giving up but we need help.”

Portland Police spokesperson, Mike Benner, sent FOX 12 a statement about the investigation into Acosta’s disappearance:

“It has been almost four weeks since Wilma Acosta disappeared. We can only imagine the grief her family and friends are experiencing. Our hearts ache alongside theirs. The Portland Police Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit has been dogged in its approach to determining what happened to Wilma. Our detectives have spent more than 100 hours interviewing witnesses and examining footage from more than a dozen security cameras. The video shows Wilma leaving the Dixie Tavern by herself and walking to the seawall that borders the Willamette River. This is where Wilma’s cell phone was located. During her walk, it does not appear that Wilma engaged with any other people. Ultimately, PPB’s evidence shows Wilma leaving the bar by herself and arriving at the seawall by herself. PPB detectives do not suspect foul play in Wilma’s disappearance. We hope Wilma’s family and friends are able to find closure soon.”

Acosta’s family said there’s more to her disappearance and they won’t give up until they get answers.

“We need help,” Lopez said. “We need the voices to be heard for all these women on top of my sister, I feel like she’s getting no help and no attention. My stomach is twisting and turning and I’m having nightmares. I don’t know what else to do but get the word out.”

Family and friends will be gathering Saturday at the Japanese-American Historical Plaza at 2 p.m. Saturday to hand out missing persons posters and to walk to the central precinct.

There is a GoFundMe page for Acosta and her family. If you’d like to donate you can click here.

