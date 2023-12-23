Around the House NW
Kansas man arrested in Oregon for child sex crime

A Kansas man was arrested Friday in the woods of southern Oregon.
A Kansas man was arrested Friday in the woods of southern Oregon.(US Marshals)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - U.S. Marshals tracked down and arrested a man wanted out of Kansas on a felony warrant for child sex abuse, according to a statement from law enforcement on Friday.

Ben Baxter, 51, of Kansas, was wanted on a felony charge of sodomy with a child who was under 14 years of age. The crime reportedly happened between June 27 and July 1of this year.

At 2:33 p.m. Friday, officers arrived at remote house on Murphy Gulch Road west of Wimer and arrested Baxter without incident, according to police.

Phones wrapped in aluminum foil.
Phones wrapped in aluminum foil.(US Marshals)

Investigators said they found Baxter with several phones wrapped in aluminum foil to avoid tracking.

Baxter is being held in the Jackson County Jail awaiting extradition back to Kansas.

